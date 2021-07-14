Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NYSE:CYRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NYSE:CYRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Cryoport reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of NYSE CYRX opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $246,311.37. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $632,390.34. Insiders sold 746,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,936,189 in the last ninety days.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.