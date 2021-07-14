Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report sales of $236.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.70 million and the lowest is $215.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $280.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $924.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $975.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $932.74 million, with estimates ranging from $873.85 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $102,000.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

