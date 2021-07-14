Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 379.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 364,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

