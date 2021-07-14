Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nikon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nikon in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.55%.

NINOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NINOY opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Nikon has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

