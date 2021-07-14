Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR: HLE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/1/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

6/30/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Wednesday, reaching €59.48 ($69.98). The stock had a trading volume of 132,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 1 year high of €61.90 ($72.82). The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of -16.12.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.