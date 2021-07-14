Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 14th (AIR, AVEO, BOSS, CDNS, DS, HNR1, MEI, MEURV, NOKIA, RCUS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 14th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €147.00 ($172.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

was given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €36.50 ($42.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €40.70 ($47.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €177.00 ($208.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €269.00 ($316.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €6.50 ($7.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €136.00 ($160.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

