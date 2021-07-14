Analyzing Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and CNA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden 19.50% -8.00% -0.32% CNA Financial 9.34% 7.35% 1.41%

Maiden has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNA Financial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maiden and CNA Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $184.12 million 1.53 $41.76 million N/A N/A CNA Financial $10.81 billion 1.11 $690.00 million $2.70 16.41

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Maiden and CNA Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00 CNA Financial 1 0 1 0 2.00

Maiden presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.02%. CNA Financial has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.45%. Given CNA Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNA Financial is more favorable than Maiden.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of CNA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Maiden shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNA Financial beats Maiden on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and a range of legacy services to small insurance companies. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. It also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term care policies. In addition, the company offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures, such as property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. It markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

