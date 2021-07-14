Analyzing Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Battalion Oil -241.40% -1.24% -0.44%

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Battalion Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Battalion Oil $148.29 million 1.26 -$229.71 million N/A N/A

Whiting Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Battalion Oil.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Whiting Petroleum and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 0 3 7 0 2.70 Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $54.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.31%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats Battalion Oil on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 2,175 net productive wells on approximately 523,600 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 260.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

