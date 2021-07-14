Anchor Protocol Trading Down 10% This Week (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $171.73 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00006025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,794,910 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

