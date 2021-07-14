Andra AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,649,000 after buying an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,774,179. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

