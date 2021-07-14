Andra AP fonden Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

