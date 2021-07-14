Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,408 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,904,000 after purchasing an additional 538,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

