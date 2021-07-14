Andra AP fonden Cuts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,956,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,623,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.44.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

