Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $332,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 146,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 200.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 38.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $1,750,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $207.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.20. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,364. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

