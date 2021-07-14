Andra AP fonden Decreases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 264.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 99,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $1,040,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

VFC stock opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

