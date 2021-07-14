Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 202,529 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $224,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $11,666,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

