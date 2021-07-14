Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQ. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth $76,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth $195,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 26.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

