Andra AP fonden Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,076,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,613,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.58. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

