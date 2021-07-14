Andra AP fonden Has $3.88 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 115.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,061,000 after buying an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $174,481,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,605,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

Shares of MTB opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.