Andra AP fonden Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after buying an additional 95,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Newmont by 9,756.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 986.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 226,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after buying an additional 205,496 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 18,746 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $939,174.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,965. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.