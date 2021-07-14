Andra AP fonden Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,670,000 after buying an additional 872,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,668,000 after buying an additional 836,874 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.53.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

