Andra AP fonden Increases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

