Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 225.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in PPL by 18.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $57,572,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,913,000 after purchasing an additional 614,821 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

