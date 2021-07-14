Andra AP fonden Lowers Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

