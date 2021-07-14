Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Amcor by 33.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

