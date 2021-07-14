Andra AP fonden Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO opened at $484.01 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $198.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

