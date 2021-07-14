Andra AP fonden Raises Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

NASDAQ ON opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.