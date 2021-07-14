Andra AP fonden Sells 1,200 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $476.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $485.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $425.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

