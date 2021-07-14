Andra AP fonden Sells 17,500 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236,080 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,033,000 after purchasing an additional 213,897 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 55.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $171.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.47. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $126.19 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

