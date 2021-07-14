Andra AP fonden Sells 2,300 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $330.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $204.17 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.30.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.63.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,096. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

