Andra AP fonden Sells 4,200 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 143,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after acquiring an additional 205,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

