Andra AP fonden Sells 5,100 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.32. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.