Andra AP fonden Sells 9,600 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Seagen by 131.1% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Seagen by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 33.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $143.88 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.41.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.38.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

