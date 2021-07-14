Andra AP fonden Sells 9,800 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,293 shares of company stock worth $48,532,249. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $140.66. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

