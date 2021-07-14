Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Trading Down 1.3%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.67. 11,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 30,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANEB)
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.
