Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Trading Down 1.3%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.67. 11,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 30,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.65).

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

