Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,655,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,766,718 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Annaly Capital Management worth $108,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.