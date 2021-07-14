ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,092 shares of company stock worth $1,836,078 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $351.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.76. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $289.08 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.