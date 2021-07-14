AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Hits $0.0881 on Major Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded 61.2% lower against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $466,429.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,017,267 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

