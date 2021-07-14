Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,093 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547,336 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,776,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,346,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.