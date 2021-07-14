API3 Price Tops $3.82 on Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. One API3 coin can currently be bought for about $3.82 or 0.00011651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $52.88 million and $12.16 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00051726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.89 or 0.00850883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005366 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.