Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Up 389.6% in June

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,200 shares, a growth of 389.6% from the June 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $217.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 730.71% and a negative net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. CPMG Inc raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,169,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.