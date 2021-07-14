Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of AFT stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
