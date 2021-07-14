Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

AIF opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.32. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.