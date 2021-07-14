Apollon Price Reaches $0.0001 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Apollon has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon has a market cap of $14,651.35 and $15.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon Profile

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.