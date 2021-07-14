AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.0514 on Top Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $12.61 million and approximately $117,347.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,117,314 coins and its circulating supply is 245,117,313 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

