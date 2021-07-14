Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
APLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.
In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,234 shares of company stock valued at $662,211. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.34.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
