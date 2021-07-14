Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

APLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,234 shares of company stock valued at $662,211. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

