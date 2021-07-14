Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 295,987 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $195,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.80. 4,319,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,528,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.83. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $147.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

