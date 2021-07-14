Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

AGTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of AGTC opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $159.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.