Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,503 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,129,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 469,938 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth about $4,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 89,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 8,697,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

AMTI opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,344,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

