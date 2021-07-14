Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) is Knoll Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,913 shares during the quarter. Applied Therapeutics makes up approximately 12.5% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Knoll Capital Management LLC owned about 3.93% of Applied Therapeutics worth $19,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

APLT traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,722. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $33.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,740.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $30,241.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $30,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,827 shares of company stock valued at $215,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.